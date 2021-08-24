Legality for COVID 19 mandates surrounding healthcare professionals

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Healthcare professionals have a huge decision to make as the countdown for health care workers to get vaccinated wines down. Healthcare workers have until September 27 to get vaccinated before being at risk of losing employment.

“If an employee did have a documented medical reason let’s say, for not being vaccinated and they’re able to demonstrate that you know to a reasonable degree of certainty to their employer, that would make them perhaps eligible for an accommodation at their place of employment,” Megan Collins, Attorney, Welch Donlon Czarples

If their employer refused to make that accommodation, that individual could have a good case for being eligible for unemployment benefits.

Deciding on whether or not to take the vaccine has become a tough decision for many healthcare professionals with the mandate in place.

Collins advises local healthcare professionals to lean on their doctors and trusted medical professionals to help them choose whether or not they should take the vaccine.

Analyzing all the repercussions you may face before choosing not to get the COVID vaccine will serve as a great strategy moving forward.