Legislature urged to extend discrimination protections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Youth Congress held a rally at the state Capitol on Monday to urge lawmakers to pass a pair of bills that would extend the Human Relations Act to the LGBTQ community.

​Right now in Pennsylvania, it is legal to fire or deny housing to someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Bills have been introduced in both the House and Senate to change that. ​​

Similar bills have been introduced in the past but have never made it to the governor’s desk.

​​”It’s time that we changed some of those antiquated, ancient rules and thought processes and brought Pennsylvania into 2020. It is about damn time,” Republican Sen. Camera Bartolotta said.

​​In a statement, Pennsylvania House Republican caucus spokesman Mike Straub said, “We believe discrimination in any form is wrong, and no person should ever be subjected to it. However, when we start drawing lines around what makes us different and putting those lines into law, we are working to further separate ourselves and not pursuing policies that make our commonwealth more inclusive for everyone.”