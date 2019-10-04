LEGOLAND to open in NY in 2020

GOSHEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s first LEGOLAND resort is scheduled to open July 4, 2020.

The Orange County theme park is expected to be the largest LEGOLAND ever built with more than 50 rides, shows and attractions across seven themed “lands.”

The park also announced that annual passes are already on sale with three tiers to choose from. They’re available on the LEGOLAND website.

The Fourth of July Grand Opening celebration will include a fireworks display, and the park expects to announce more opening day features some time next year.