Leslie Danks Burke awaits absentee ballots

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- With remarks late last night expressing optimism about victory once all ballots are counted, Leslie Danks Burke, candidate for State Senate in the 58th district, is reminding voters that voters and candidates are likely to have to wait weeks for the final outcomes of local races given the immense number of absentee ballots.

Absentee ballots will not begin to be counted for at least seven days, and in some cases not until the following week. With 33,339 absentee ballots mailed out to voters across this district alone, there is a significant portion of votes that are not being represented in yesterday’s total.

Mail-in ballots that arrive up to a week after election day are valid, so the current return number will increase.

“For our military heroes serving overseas, our seniors, and anyone else who is choosing to vote by mail, we must make sure every vote is counted,” said Danks Burke. “As citizens in our democratic republic, we’re participating while our hardworking county Boards of Election count every single vote in the record-breaking turnout of this once-in-a-lifetime election. New York has a process, it’s a deliberative one, but my team and I will be there in all five counties every step of the way.”