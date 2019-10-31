LIHEAP applications starting to be accepted November 1st

(WBRE/WYOU) — Help is on the way for those who need a hand paying for heat this winter.

The Department of Human Services announced Wednesday they are starting to accept applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

Applications begin November 1st. LIHEAP provides assistance on home heating bills for low-income Pennsylvanians so they can stay warm and safe during the winter months.

“LIHEAP can be a really important resource as we move through the winter. So, if you find yourself in a difficult situation between November first and April 10th, I strongly encourage you to look into whether this program can be a resource for you and your family,” Teresa Miller, secretary for the Department of Human Services said.

Last winter, more than $90 million in LIHEAP cash benefits were granted to almost 330,000 households.