BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Several local businesses and restaurant chains will say thank you to veterans on November 11th by offering them well-deserved discounts on food and drink items.

From coffee, to breakfast sandwiches, to dinner entrees, veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a day full of deals at the following locations.

7-Eleven – Get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog

Applebee’s – Select a free meal from a limited menu

Chili’s – Choose a complimentary meal from a select menu

Cracker Barrel – Receive a free slice of double fudge Coca-Cola cake with their meal, along with more deals associated with veterans appreciation month

Denny’s – Get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon

Dunkin’ Donuts – Enjoy a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants nationwide, no purchase necessary

Friendly’s – Grab a free all-American meal for lunch or dinner, which consists of the all-American burger, served with a side of fries and a drink

IHOP – Enjoy free Red, White, and Blueberry pancakes

Insomnia Cookies – Get a free six-pack in-store with any purchase

Kwik Fill – Receive a free coffee

Little Ceasars – Get a free Lunch Combo from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. (Only select locations participating – call ahead)

Olive Garden – Grab a free entrée from a special menu. All entrees include breadsticks and choice of soup or salad

Outback Steakhouse – Receive a free bloomin’ onion and Coca-Cola

Perkins – Get a free Magnificent Seven Breakfast

Red Lobster – Get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw, featuring six hand-breaded, butterflied and lightly fried shrimp, served with cocktail sauce, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw

Red Robin – One free Red’s Tavern Double with Bottomless Steak Fries

Starbucks – Enjoy a free tall 12-ounce coffee

Texas Roadhouse – Pick up a meal voucher

Wendy’s – Get a free small breakfast combo

This list is courtesy of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Most deals will require proof of service.