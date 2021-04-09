Live event venues get economic boost from Save Our Stages Act

(WSYR-TV) — Live event venues are getting an economic boost after being hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications open Thursday for the Save Our Stages Act.

It’s part of the latest $900 billion stimulus relief bill to help venues like independent movie theaters, performing arts organizations, and museums.

To be eligible for funds, groups must have experienced at least 25% lost revenue due to COVID-19. The grants are designed to offer 6 months of financial support that can be used to keep employees paid and keep New York’s prized cultural hubs open for business.