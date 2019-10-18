Tropical Storm Nestor forms, moving toward northern Gulf Coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Nestor formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday. Nestor is a fast moving storm and will be over land early Saturday.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire Tampa Bay area until noon Saturday. However, the tornado threat is decreasing as the heaviest rain moves east.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the Nature Coast offshore waters. Gusts in the 40s have been recorded in the stronger storms this morning. Outside of the rain, winds are still gusty and will be breezy through the rest of the day Saturday, even after the rain stops.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect with wave heights of 10-16 feet.

A high risk for rip currents continues through Sunday evening.

The National Hurricane Center had been closely tracking a disturbance in the gulf all week. That disturbance organized to become Nestor around 1:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Nestor will track through the southeast United States today and moves offshore into the Atlantic waters Sunday.

Tides were higher than normal during Saturday morning’s high tide. Another higher than normal tide is expected Saturday afternoon.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Navarre Florida to Yankeetown Florida

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Indian Pass Florida to Clearwater Beach Florida

LATEST WEATHER HEADLINES: