CORNING, NY (WETM)- After winning the Southern Tier regional spelling bee, 12 year-old Cyrus Law, is in D.C. competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Law is a 7th grader at The Alternative School for Math and Science.

To win the Southern Tier regional spelling bee, Law was up against 42 spellers from 22 schools in the Southern Tier and it lasted 17 rounds.

This year, 234 spellers attended the National Spelling Bee and will go through four segments of competition.

According to the spelling bee’s website, Law loves playing chess and solving logic puzzles.

When asked if he had any advice to give to anyone else considering competing, his response was, “Learn roots, roots are very important. If that doesn’t work, fake it till you make it.”

Law unfortunately did not make it pass semi-finals, he finished in 32nd place.

Finals for the spelling bee kick off tomorrow morning and can be watched on ION Television.