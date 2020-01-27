Local Airlift Wing Sergeant returns home after passing away in Antarctica

FORT CARSON, CO – JUNE 15: A soldier salutes the flag during a welcome home ceremony for troops arriving from Afghanistan on June 15, 2011 to Fort Carson, Colorado. More than 500 soldiers from the 1st Brigade Combat Team returned home following a year of heavy fighting and high casualties in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM-TV) — A “Hero’s Welcome Home” was held for a local man who passed away serving in the Airlift Wing in Antarctica.

Dozens of people lined the street in Mechanicville to welcome home Sergeant George Girtler, who passed away of natural causes while he was serving in support of Operation Deep Freeze.

Girtler, originally from Scotia, had deployed twice with the wing to Antarctica as well as to Greenland.

He is survived by his two children, and his wife, Mary.

Mary Girtler tells News10 she is relieved that her husband is back home. Friends remember Sergeant Girtler as a kind and caring family man.

“He was a real nice guy, very down to Earth,” Matthew Higgins, who grew up with Mary, told News10, “good to Mary, good to his kids…to everybody.”