Local American Legion Post 442 in Horseheads will observe Flag Day

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The horseheads American Legion Post 442, will be conducting a Flag Day ceremony on June 14 at 6:00 pm.

According to Chuck Muller, Commander of Post 442, the legion located at 71 old Ithaca road in horseheads, will be retiring over 3,000 flags that are no longer serviceable and need to be disposed of properly.

Flag Day is celebrating the American flag originated in 19-16 when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed it.

Congress then established it as a national day of observance in 19-49.

Many communities honor the current version of Betsy Ross’ original design with parades, concerts, and other events.