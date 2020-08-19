Local artist adds captivating art to West side entrance of Eldrige Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – More buildings in the city are starting to look a bit brighter.

Elmira Infinite Canvas art program is working with organizations, businesses, and the City of Elmira, along with Second District Councilperson Brent Stermer, by continuing to improve the city of Elmira with beautiful artwork on different buildings and landmarks.

The latest creation by local artist and art teacher for Ithaca College, Christopher Eldred, is on the side of the Wallin Insurance Company, on College Ave.

The newest mural is introducing the westside entrance into the beautiful Eldridge’s Park. It expresses the

We wanted something that can showcase Eldrige Park, really kinds of as a destination not just for local families but for perhaps people visiting as well. Christopher Eldred, Local Artist and art teacher for Ithaca College

Elmira Infinite Canvas is a collaboration within the community, not only by displaying visual art and beautifying the city, but also helping local artists such as Eldred, who’s has been out of work at Ithaca College since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The murals and the work going into them also helps local businesses, where paints and supplies are needed and bought.