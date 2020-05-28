Local artists are adding a touch of color to the city of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The city of Elmira is getting more colorful this summer because several local artists will be working on murals adding a touch of brightness to the city.

Local artists such as Tori Burdick, whose creation of “Joyrider” on the intersection of Judson and Sullivan Street, will give children hope and bright colors.

“When I made this as colorful as I did, I was also thinking about the kids in the area. Kind of gear it towards them. Something that would appeal to them and give them a sense of, I don’t know, color and hope​.” Tori Burdick, (joyrider) Mural Artist

Bradford Leiby, whose creation will be on Baldwin Street, is creating abstract artwork, that will give residents of Libertad Apartments a sense of power during this coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not a traditional landscape, but at least it has a kind of animal that people can connect with,” said Leiby.

Elmira Infinite Canvas is a public art program of Community Arts of Elmira. The group is working with organizations, businesses, and the City of Elmira, which is funded by donations, sponsorships, and grants,

to allow artistic residents to express their craft and beautify our cities.

The purpose of these artworks and past pieces around the city is to uplift the neighborhoods and community members that reside here.