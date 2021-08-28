Local Author kicks off book signing surrounding his”25 Years of Hell” release

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – On Saturday, August 28, Curtis Brown had a book signing to highlight the 3-month anniversary of his book titled ” 25 years of Hell” at the acme club.

“25 Years of Hell” by Curtis Brown

In one chapter, Curtis brown shares his life using two hundred and sixty-five pages to describe what he witnessed and encountered as an African American corrections officer in 25 years.

Brown goes more in-depth about his experience in his book as he explains how he was treated differently than others who worked in the same department as him and, and had no support in an unfair environment.

“My career was a little different. During my career, I received a lot of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation for speaking out about discrimination and Department of Corrections,” said Curtis Brown, Author, 25 Years of Hell

The book was released on may 18th and has since caught the attention of the southern tier community.

Curtis Brown’s “25 Years of Hell” is now available in Barnes and Nobles.