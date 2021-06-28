Local bike shop condenses staff due to bike shortage

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local bike shop Kingsbury Cyclery has condensed its staff due to the pandemic.

During covid cyclists chose bikes over public transportation.

The pandemic forced a local bike shop in Elmira, Kingsbury Cyclery to lay off many of its workers, making it even harder to get bikes to those looking to buy.

“I’m working by myself now, I used to have two guys that were awesome that worked with me but now it’s just me. So I’m doing basically just repair, I get maybe one new bike every two weeks,” said Paul Kingsbury, Owner of Kingsbury Cyclery

Since bike production and sales are slow, Kingsbury plans to focus on bike repairs in the meantime.

“So, you know, with lower income, that doesn’t support so many people. So, I’m just turning the wrenches and fixing them up,” said Kingsbury

Kingsbury was advised by his bike industry peers that it could take between 3 and 5 years for a bike business to return to normal.