ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 7-year-old Ronan Padgett from Cayuta, New York is gathering votes to become the next National Mullet Champion. He is competing against more than a hundred kids in his age group to advance to the second round. The deadline for the first round of voting is today, July 17th, at midnight. To vote for Ronan click here or go to mulletchamp.com. The winner will be crowned on NBC’s Today Show.

“I have never been happy like this in my life,” said Ronan. “The last winner was on the Today Show, so I gave it a try. I really want to be on the Today Show for once in my life, so I gave it a go.”

“I’ve heard mullets described as business in the front, party in the back. Is that how you see it?” asked 18 News reporter Nick Dubina.

“Yes,” said Ronan.

“And how’s the party going in the back?”

“It’s going rock and roll. I just like how they’re so cool, and how the wind blows through them.”

We first met Ronan last week at a swearing-in ceremony of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, where Ronan’s father, Sgt. David Padgett was promoted to Lieutenant. After the ceremony, Ronan approached the news cameras to let us know he had something to say.

“Alright sir, how are you today? You said you wanted to make a statement” asked 18 News reporter Nick Dubina.

“Yes, Vote for Ronan Padgett, USA Mullet Competition.”

Both of Ronan’s parents are in law enforcement. His mom is an Elmira Police Officer.

“I think it’s a great opportunity just to have fun, celebrate the hairstyle,” said Erica Lapierre. “They’re also teaming up with a charity event, raising funds for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, so I think it’s just a great opportunity to have fun and raise some money for a great cause.”

The deadline for the first round of voting is July 17th at midnight. The second round of voting will be open from July 20th to July 24th. The final round, featuring the top 25 contestants, will be held August 7th to August 11th. To vote for Ronan, click here.