ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 7-year-old Ronan Padgett from Cayuta, New York has advanced to the second round of the USA Mullet Championships. Voting is now open from July 20th to July 24th. Ronan’s mom told 18 News he racked up nearly 1400 votes in the first round. Ronan is now competing against the top 100 contestants in his age group. He needs to make the top 5 to advance to the final round, which will run August 7th through 11th. The winner will be crowned live on NBC’s Today Show. To vote for Ronan, click here. You can also go to mulletchamp.com and search for Ronan Padgett in the age 5-8 division.