Local brewery company joins national awareness with “Black is Beautiful” beer

Hector, N.Y (WETM) – A local brewery is doing its part in joining hundreds of breweries across the nation in support of Black Lives Matter.

The Lucky Hare Brewing Company is supporting the movement with “Black is Beautiful” beer. ​

Started in San Antonio, Texas at Weathered Souls Brewery Company, Black is Beautiful is a collaborative effort to raise awareness for the injustices people of color face daily and to raise funds for police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged.​

The imperial stout will full-body taste, is making a big impression with a positive message behind the brand. ​Lucky Hare Brewing Company’s Head Brewer, Tony Cordova, said it’s an honor to be apart of a national movement and to serve local organizations at the same time.​

The conversation is continuing to grow, which is exactly what we wanted to do with this beer. We wanted to create awareness, we wanted that conversation to continue to happen, and that’s very, very important to us. The feedback [has] been incredible, people are loving the flavor of the beer, but also the message behind it. Tony Cordova, Lucky Hare Brewing Company Head Brewer

100% of the proceeds from the black is beautiful beer goes to local organization corning pride and the national bailout fund.