Local businesses excited to finally have Walnut Street Bridge open

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM- TV) – The opening of Walnut Street Bridge is not only bringing smiles to drivers but businesses in Southport as well.

The bridge made its grand re-opening for pedestrians and drivers today after eight long months of closure.

The closing of the bridge not only affected pedestrians and commuters but businesses in the Southport area as well.

Charlie Todd, owner of Chamberlain Acres in Southport said, having the bridge closed off affected his and other businesses in the area, with it finally open, he’s sure it will give customers an easier commute to his and other small businesses.

For quite a few months, we’ve had our customers had to try and backtrack across from Pennsylvania Avenue and try to figure out how to get to us. So it’s going to be a huge difference, I’m sure um, we look forward to it happening right before Christmas too. Charlie Todd, Owner of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist

The bridge construction project’s objective is to remove all structural deficiencies and extend the life of the bridge, built-in 1974, an additional 25 years.