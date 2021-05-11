Local Butcher and restaurant opens during the pandemic and thrives

CORNING, NY (WETM) – The pandemic put a pause on many things, but not on the perseverance of small businesses. Despite all odds, one local man took a chance and started his first butcher shop and restaurant.

The Butcher’s Son is not only surviving amid the pandemic but thriving. The shop is filled with eager customers ready to purchase that perfect cut of meat or grab a tasty meal.

Camson Matthews opened in The Butcher’s Son in December 2020, and they already have a strong community following and were even voted to have the top burger in the county. Matthews said that starting a new business has been good, but not without some challenges

“It’s been great surprisingly as far as customers go,” Matthews said. “Supply chain has been difficult, but that’s pretty much the biggest struggle that we have had.

Being a butcher is in Matthews’s blood. As the shop’s name implies, his father is a butcher a few towns away. Matthews grew up helping his father in the shop, and now, it’s his turn to run a local butcher.