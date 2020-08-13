Local chapter NAACP will hold back-to-school FLACE event

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As students head back to school for the fall, local organizations are helping get supplies for students in need.

The Elmira-Corning branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), has scheduled its annual FLACE – Back-To-School Celebration, August 29th, at 1:00 pm – until all supplies are gone.

The free and open to the public event will be outside at Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, at 402 Sullivan Street in Elmira.

Following CDC guidelines, everyone is required to wear a mask.

The Chemung County Democratic Committee will do Voter Registration will be joining in the days’ festivities as well as local politicians for meet and greets.

The back to school event is supported by the Biella Foundation, Ray Curry, Wal-Mart, and others.