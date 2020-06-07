Local church closes its doors temporarily due to possible exposure to coronavirus

TIOGA COUNTY, PA (WETM) – Tabernacle Baptist Church of Tioga Pennsylvania will be closed temporarily due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Pastor Steven P. Neff, tells 18 News all safety precautions included in their Covid-19 Safety Protocol per PA state recommendation, have been and will continue to be in place.

Pastor Neff said, with the help of contact tracing, the church has been listed by Steuben County Public Health as a location visited by an individual that tested positive for the virus.

Because these protocols [that] are in place, when they find a COVID case, they find where the person has been. When they find out where the person has been, they release the names of those businesses and places. Steven P. Neff, Pastor of Tabernacle Baptist Church

Pastor Neff said, all Sunday services will be live-streamed or prerecorded.

After that, it is hopeful to have updated information regarding future services, which is expected on June 14.