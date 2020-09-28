Local church host “Community Prayer Circle”

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Local Pastors of “His Tabernacle Family Church” hosted a prayer vigil to display love for the community.

The prayer circle took place at Grove Park in the city of Elmira, for people to take a second and reflect upon the positive energies the world has to offer.

Pastor Micheal Spencer said with the recent uptick in violence and protests across the nation, the young people in the community have asked him to provide worship for the event. He also said people in the community need to see that they are loved.