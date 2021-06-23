Local clothing and sneaker store is moving to a new location

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A local fashion boutique and sneaker store is relaunching its brand in Elmira, NY.

Poet Customs opened last year in the city and is now expanding to a larger location.

As the clothing store focuses on expanding its brand they’re hoping to receive funding to help with the expenses of their new space.

“We’re hoping to be able to jump into some grant money and not be able to just get bussed by the city we thank them for all their support and they’re been very good to us in the process. said Cairo Shazer, Owner of Poet Customs

Shazer shared the details about their plans for the new location.

“We’re hoping to move into our new location we’re shooting for the back-to-school season, and a lot has went into the process of picking out the new location, I mean this location was a church when we purchased it, and this is a church that I grew up in as a kid,” said Shazer

The new location of the local boutique and sneaker store will be on 308 East Clinton Street in Elmira, NY.”