Two local drug treatment facilities have joined forces to serve the community: Casa Trinity and Cares officially merged on April 1st.

The two organizations have been part of the Elmira community for over a decade. They provide treatment to those struggling with addiction.

Casa Trinity CEO, Ann Domingos, said that the two organizations coming together was a smooth transition.

“We had done a lot of pre-planning,” Domingos said.

Since merging, Domingos said they are looking to create more programs around outreach and engagement, and they continue to be committed to helping anyone who may be struggling with addiction.

“They’re going to receive the same high-quality care that they’ve always received,” said Domingos.