Local Eatery curates Mother’s Day Brunch this weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Give your mother her flowers while you can but also give your mother the experience she deserves. It’s been a while since anyone has been able to celebrate their Mother in a delightful manner due to Covid 19 restrictions.

“Certainly it’s been a challenge over the last year but right now we are seeing people wanting to come out we are sold out for brunch. We are close to being sold out for our dinner. So, you know, and we do have fewer seats because we are certainly maintaining the 75% occupancy, so it’s a little quicker to sell out this year than it has been in years past,” said Mike Sullivan, General Manager of Hill Top Inn

The event will provide the experience that’s been missing for the last year which includes a brunch menu with omelets, pancakes and waffles, bacon and eggs, and a dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth. It’s not an experience without a selfie booth and a carving station. There will be plenty of food and a safe space to celebrate your mother and capture your mother’s special day.

This weekend Mother’s Day takes a different turn in Elmira, NY without having to worry about safety. You’ll be able to celebrate your mom in style at Hill Top Inn Brunch.

At the top of the hill, you’ll find an incredible overview looking at the town as you feast and gather together with your family, friends, and loved ones on Mother’s Day.

With COVID 19 guidelines still in place for events, everyone may not be able to attend. Other’s may not be ready to start attending the Mother’s Day event as of yet. With that being said Hill Top Inn has developed a take-out menu to bring the Mother’s Day brunch to you.