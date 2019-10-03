Local expert discusses heart procedures

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Democratic Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders recently underwent a procedure on his heart, citing chest pains. He received two stents to address a blockage in an artery.

Despite his emergency heart surgery this week, Bernie Sanders plans to be at the next democratic presidential debate.

That’s according his campaign spokesperson.

Dr. Deepakraj Gajanana, interventional cardiologist of Arnot Ogden Medical Center, said ” Pretty much it is justified based on his symptoms so if giving his age and his risk factors if he starts having chest pains one of the things that could be fatal is a heart attack and that’s what might have made them take him to the nearest hospital and redo a skew of tests that will help us diagnose or narrate down to if this chest pain is coming from the heart or from another organ and I think that’s what made them take him to the cath lab to take a picture and see what’s going on.”

Bernie Sanders is expected to have a speedy recovery and get back out to the campaign trail.