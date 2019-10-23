Local Facebook post discourages turning away Teen trick-or-treaters

A Facebook post recently posted to the West Elmira Community page, calls for community to members not turn away teenage trick-or-treaters this year.
Here is the Facebook post:
For those passing out candy this year, please take this into consideration when you encounter trick or treating teenagers.
Just take a second to think, “Would you rather have them out drinking and driving? Or, at a wild party where drugs and alcohol are present?”
Or, would you rather them knocking on your door getting candy. Think about that before you turn down candy to one of them. I’d rather see my teen doing this than something dangerous. Just because they’re teens doesn’…t mean they don’t deserve to have a little safe, legal fun.
Also, size doesn’t always determine mental age or special needs. You may see a teenager, but they may still relate as a younger child!
Be kind!
And special needs children may have blue pumpkins, so take that into consideration and be kind
Copy n paste keep it going
Eddie P. King to West Elmira Community