ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist hosted a farmers market with a variety of vendors offering produce, baked goods, and massages. The owner of Noonshe Joon Farm, Shabnam, said she was happy to be a part of the market.

“I mostly focus on growing microgreens year-round,” said Shabnam. “I offer them three different ways: packaged, ready-to-eat, living trays which would give you a lot more time with a fresh product, as well as, grow your own kits,” she added.

Joseph and Susan Keagle, Mom’s Stadium Style LLC, said it was a first and fantastic time for them.

“Well, we talked about going into business when mom was with us,” said Keagle. “First time, the people here have, you know, just pitched in and made us feel at home,” she added.

The farmers market is held year-round and is open on Sunday from 11 till 3 p-m.