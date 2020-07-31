Local Finger Lakes SPCA gives advise about leaving dogs unattended in hot cars

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – As we enter the summer months, the heat index will begin to climb, the Finger Lakes SPCA is advising pet lovers not to leave your dogs unattended inside any vehicles.

Dogs in hot cars can suffer from potential heat strokes in as little as 15 minutes in a short time the temperature can quickly start to heat up within 10 minutes.

Misconceptions pet owners have:

Parking the car in the shade — Can heat the car, just as quickly as parking it in the sun.

Cracking the window— This does little to no effect on the temperature drop in the vehicles.

Jim Arthur, a Volunteer Spokesperson for the Finger Lakes SPCA, says if you can’t take your dog inside any building with you while your out, don’t take your pet outside the house.