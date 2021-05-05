Local florist talk Mother’s Day preparations

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Mother’s Day sits at the top of the list of holidays to celebrate. While planning can be quite a hassle, there’s always one thing that stands out to moms every year, flowers. This year flowers are still in demand however they aren’t as accessible because of national storage according to the local florist, Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist.

Because Chamberlain Acres Garden has less access to popular flowers and plants, preparation for Mother’s Day has changed this year.

“This year there is a problem there is a shortage on flowers. So we’re limited on the things we’ve been able to get in so it’s been a little more challenging to order things this year,” said Glenn Miller of Chamberlain Acres Garden Center & Florist.

This time around, Mother’s Day will require you to take a different approach when picking out the flower for your mom due to the popular flowers not being as available as other years.

“So what it is is Lamiaceae, I guess it affected various areas, and so there were less flowers, and then a bunch of greenhouses that grew roses and carnations and daisies were destroyed. So it’s kind of funny everybody turned and started buying everything else so it’s kind of a challenge you try and get your order in as quickly as possible,” said Miller