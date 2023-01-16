People across our area are volunteering to give back to their communities on this Martin Luther King Jr. day. At the Food Bank of the Southern Tier in Elmira, volunteers of all ages joined forces to help those in need. Girl Scout troop #60594 was also there to pitch in, including 9-year-old Kathryn Akerelrea. “We’re filling up bags, so then we can ship them to people in schools that need help with the food.” Akerelra said.

Volunteer Denise Holland also decided to spend her day giving back. “We strongly believe in giving back to the community that you live in, especially since it’s Martin Luther King Junior Day, and that’s what he was about. Doing what’s good for the people.” Holland said.

Randi Quackenbush is the Vice President of Community Impact for the Food Bank. “Today in particular we want to ensure that Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s message is not just about service, but also one of economic justice.” Quackenbush said. “So we want folks to understand why people experience insecurity in the United States, what our response is, what are the barriers that people are facing, and what role the food bank plays in all of this.”

At the Elmira Community Kitchen, volunteers told us the kitchen was initially supposed to be closed today, but volunteers came in anyway to donate their own time to serve their community. “We told the supervisor that people are hungry, and we’re perfectly willing to make a meal, so we came out and made a meal.” said Alice Davis.

In Corning, it was a packed day of activities for students of all ages at the 171 Cedar Arts Center. Volunteers led music and dance lessons, storytelling, and art workshops, to continue teaching the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior to the next generation.