ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) Health officials are also watching another contagious disease monkeypox.

According to the CDC, multiple cases of monkeypox have been reported in several countries that do not normally report monkeypox. The CDC is working with state and local officials to identify people who may have been in contact with individuals who have tested positive for monkeypox. Arnot health’s Dr. Nistico says the best way to prevent monkeypox is too good hygiene.

“If you were staying with someone who’s either you know they were exposed or you had, you know, touch to say an infected animal or whatever, in your travels, the best way is really washing your hands with soap and water even using hand sanitizers. Good hygiene is a key thing with monkeypox virus, ” said Dr. Justin Nistico, Infectious Disease Physician, Arnot Health.

Health officials say monkeypox is in the same family as smallpox. They do not expect there to be an outbreak.