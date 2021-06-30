Local instructor kicks off fitness and yoga-based summer camp

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local fitness instructor has created a yoga and fitness-based camp, “Ultimate Fit Chick” a summer program designed for kids to stay active using high-energy exercises, local field trips, and activities.

“I feel like nice and like calm and relaxed and, then I get whenever I’m here, it just gives me happiness and funniness,” Olivia Baldwin, Camper at the Ultimate Fit Chick Summer Camp

To ensure that the kids can focus on the fun, the instructor has planned activities to stay cool during the camp.

“We try to do a lot of breaks and make sure they’re, they have plenty of water throughout the day and we, when it’s really hot we just hiked to the girl’s park and, there’s a little splash pad there, they enjoy that a lot,” Jessica Janowsky, Owner/Fitness Instructor of Ultimate Fit Chick Summer Camp

The summer program will last a week for parents to prepare for the summer camp season.