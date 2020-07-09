Local law enforcement looks to keep the public safe while enjoying the Chemung River

ELMIRA, N.Y. ( WETM) – Local law enforcement will now be cracking down to prevent people from overstaying their welcome illegally.

West Elmira Police Department and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) officers and a DEC flood control engineer will be patrolling the trails looking for homeless camps, dumping, and other illegal activities.

Nearly three miles of trails are massively used by people walking their dogs, jogging, cycling, fishing, and enjoying nature.

It’s also a place overrun by destitute and make-shift tents with people staying overnight illegaly.

Jim Pfiffer, the executive director of Chemung River Friends, says that ‘the trails are also a summer hangout for teenagers who use them for parties, underage drinking.’

As the summer days continue, law enforcement is continuing to keep residents safe while they enjoy outdoor fun.