ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Since the coronavirus pandemic started, the economy took a hit. Local leaders continue to fight in the wake of inflation.

Many in the Southern Tier have fallen short in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. And because of it, the community is rallying together so that your neighbors can recover. Local leaders say you must take the first step.

“The hardest part is having a conversation admitting that you have a problem or lack of knowledge on a specific subject,” said Jerome Emanuel, Community Development Director, Alternatives Federal Credit Union.

For some, financial hardship has worsened because community members and small businesses weren’t always aware of resources available to recover.

“Going out of your way to do business with local business is vital. It’s so vital to our economy. It’s so vital to keep people in their homes. It’s vital to make sure people can’t afford to live,” said Emanuel.

Thursday’s panel held by the NAACP and the Steuben/Chemung Counties League Of Woman Voters organization will provide the information for anyone in the local community to get ahead in the current state of the economy.

“Our mission is to serve underserved communities that we do have ways to provide people with access to capital that they may not think they’re eligible for or qualify for,” said Emmanuel.

This economic forum will serve as advice and provide skills that can assist the community in evolving together with the resources provided.

“The panel will address financial counseling mortgages home purchasing startup loans predatory lending incarcerated settlement resettlement like people coming out of prison back into the community,” Georgia Verdier, President, Elmira/Corning Branch of the NAACP.

This event will also provide information on how to save on a small scale.

To register for the “P.F.I. – Plight, Fight, and Insight” themed panel, visit the Elmira/Corning Branch of the NAACP website.