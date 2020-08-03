Local library book disposal process affected by COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – These days, the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the way local libraries are disposing of books.

The Steele Memorial Library is trying to make room for a new book inventory for community members to enjoy.

During this process of receiving new books, libraries must get rid of old material that is less likely to be read by people, called “the weeding out process.”

Ron Shaw, the Director at Chemung County Library District, says this is not the normal process of how they handle books, the pandemic is playing a major role in the moving process, like donating them to Friends of Libraries.

Since the pandemic, Friends hasn’t been able to operate a book sale inside of the library, which causes a back-up in old bookkeeping.

Friends of Libraries are non-profit, charitable groups formed to support libraries in their communities. The support from the Friends groups also financially helps the local libraries.