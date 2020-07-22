Local lice killing company talks prevention before school starts

Children are most susceptible to spreading lice, specifically those in preschool through middle school.

Head lice are not known to transmit diseases; yet, a secondary bacterial infection of the skin from scratching can occur with any lice infestation.

Lice are spread through person-to-person contact now health officials are on the lookout for “super lice.”

“Super lice” are a strain of parasites that are becoming more resistant to conventional treatment.

In the era of taking”selfies,” professional technicians Andrea and Sara said that’s a big way to transmit lice.

Based in Elmira, local company Louse-y Lice is the only clinic in N.Y. and PA offering new advancements in lice treatment.

As the beginning of the school year is approaching, Andrea and Sara said early prevention is the best way to fight the spread of the insects.