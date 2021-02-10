Local man opens clothing store in Elmira Heights, inspired by Tommy Hilfiger

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A Local clothing store owner uses the ambition of Elmira native Tommy Hilfiger to produce his dreams of owning his own apparel store.

Clothing boutique 3AM, is taking the city of Elmira by storm with unique upscale urban clothing brands sold exclusively in the Heights.

Savan Cobain’s shop features clothing from local emerging designers to garments from Berlin, Amsterdam, and NYC such as the brand FooAndFoo, designed and created by Liz Hilfiger.

The young and energetic business owner, said he was inspired by Elmira native, and clothing designer Tommy Hilfiger, to conquer his dreams and become a successful entrepreneur.

“I kind of got inspired by Tommy Hilfiger’s “American Dreamer” and how he just went about “People’s Place”, what it meant for the town and how much people talk about it and remember it.” Savan Cobain, 3AM clothing store owner

Cobain is hoping the 3AM store will bring positivity to Elmira and inspire the next group of entrepreneurs.