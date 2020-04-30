Local manufacturing company putting their skills to the test for those on the frontlines

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Ward Apparatus is a local manufacturing company, that is helping those on the frontlines by producing tools to keep them safe.

Serving a high demand for personal protection equipment, Ward Apparatus is partnering with companies based out of Syracuse to mass-produce face shields.

Steve Beecher is the owner of Ward Apparatus and said they are stepping up and doing their part to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was really important to kind of reposition ourselves and do something during this crisis,” Beecher said. “This is an era of businesses that are redefining themselves to come up with ways to help mitigate.”

The company plans to provide the face shields for as long as they’re needed. Ward Apparatus is also producing thermal temperature readers for mass crowds—a less intrusive way to keep everyone safe as businesses and the economy begin to reopen.

“I think it’s great that the community is coming together and trying to make a difference here, as we hopefully get to the next phase of this,” Beecher said.