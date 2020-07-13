Local McDonald’s Restaurants expect to hire 160 new employees throughout this summer

This Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 photo shows the exterior of a McDonald’s restaurant in Mebane, N.C. McDonald’s reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- As New York reopens its economy amid the coronavirus, local McDonald’s restaurants throughout Central New York and the Southern Tier are looking to hire 160 new employees this summer.

The new hiring in these regions is a part of McDonald’s nationwide initiative to hire 260,000 new employees.

Local owners, Courtney and Michael Feehan, expect to hire at least 20 new employees at each of the eight restaurants they own in Ithaca, Auburn, Big Flats, Southport, and Horseheads.

“Our main goal while welcoming new members to our team is to ensure that we continue to provide safe conditions for our employees,” said Courtney Feehan, local franchisee owner of Cayuga McDonald’s.

“In addition to implementing nearly 50 new procedures to protect our workers, we’re fortunate that we’re able to help our communities by providing new jobs and education services through our Archways to Opportunity program.”

Celebrating its fifth year of tuition assistance and skill development program, Archways to Opportunity has supported over 55,000 McDonald’s employees to earn their high school diplomas and receive financial support for college tuition.

Almost 90% of McDonald’s restaurants in the United States are locally owned and operated. Courtney and Michael Feehan, the owners of Cayuga McDonalds, live locally.

They own and operate local McDonald’s restaurants at the following locations:

· 372 Elmira Road, Ithaca

· 2350 North Triphammer Road, Ithaca

· 410 North Main Street, Elmira

· 1600 Cedar Street, Elmira

· 3327 Chambers Road, Horseheads

· 2151 Grand Central Avenue, Horseheads

· 357 Genesee Street, Auburn

· 198 Grant Avenue, Auburn