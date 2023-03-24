ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several girls are representing the Southern Tier as they head to Los Angeles to walk in LA Fashion Week for an Elmira native designer.

The co-founder, Margaret Lee, and her daughter, Lauryn Boyd, started their brand “Just BE. 72” during the pandemic. She says the brand came from putting “Just Be” on a tee shirt with the idea to be yourself, love yourself, and live your life as you see fit.

Margaret’s inspiration stemmed from receiving an opportunity from Tommy Hilfiger to walk in his fashion show when she was a kid.

“He was the only one offering anything to anyone in Elmira, and that gave me some connections and that’s what got me moving on being able to do Just BE and offering these types of opportunities,” said Margaret Lee.

After connecting with Jordan Brooks at EOP and Emmi Saufley for Runway for a Cause, girls reached out to Margaret leading them to become BE. Brand Ambassadors.

“I think it’s seven or eight total and they earn their opportunity by promoting my brand, sending in photos for us to use on our website and social media. also getting sales out for us and just representing my brand”, Margaret continued.

The girls are walking in LAFW on Saturday, March 25th, 2023. They say this isn’t something that brand ambassadors often receive. Usually, it’s a T-shirt or photo opportunity. However, “Just BE. 72” offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“That was my first time out at an actual real in-person casting, so that was definitely something new. There was a lot of people it was nerve-wracking, but it was super fun,” said Just BE model Jodi Hammond.

“I met incredible people and you kind of network there as well. You get to communicate with other models and see where else they’re auditioning or where else they’re walking and what their past history is too,” added Just BE model Kayla Johnson.

Margaret looks to support and connect with more models in Elmira. If you’re interested in learning more about Just Be. 72, visit its website at www.justbe72.com.

