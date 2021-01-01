Local moments to look back on in the year 2020

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- What a year we have faced in the past 12 months. We laughed, cried, we chanted, and honked to show our gratitude.

18 News looked back at the most memorable local coverage covered in the year 2020.

18 News has covered the National and local protesting of the “Black Lives Matter Movements.” Snowfall in the Twin Tiers, where some areas saw more than 30 inches of snow.

Local law enforcement working together combating crime and violence with “Operation take back the street.”

The year of the coronavirus, as it swept the United States, causing restaurants and local businesses to shut their doors. Americans were prompted to wear face masks when entering public buildings.

2020 also hosted one of the most historic elections to date, between President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden. Kamala Harris becomes the first woman of color to hold the Vice President seat.

While the year is now behind, we can look back and realize it has truly made each person stronger, and able to look forward to a new beginning.