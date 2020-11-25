Local motorcyclist enters contest to build a bike with Orange County Chopper’s Paul Sr.

HORSEHEADS, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Horseheads resident Angela Hawken needs your vote in a friendly competition to allow her to get the opportunity of a lifetime.

Hawken entered a competition she would get the chance to build a custom motorcycle with Paul Sr. from Orange County Choppers.

Hawken’s has been riding for 13 years and she bought her first bike after coming home from a bike week event. She started on an 883 hugger and moved to a fat boy. It had OCC wheels, (back when OCC was first starting out). She now rides a 110 CVO convertible.

To vote for Angela you can head to the Dream Chopper website. You can even ‘buy a vote’ with all proceeds going to the SPCA. She currently is really close to winning, she is in fourth place!

Voting runs through Thursday, Nov 26.