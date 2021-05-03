Local museums react to COVID restrictions being lifted

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today that on May 19, most capacity restrictions on businesses will be lifted across the state.

Museums are on the list to reopen to full capacity. Representatives from both the Corning Museum of Glass and the Rockwell Museum say this is exciting news.

“The increase of full capacity is great especially considering that we are getting ready to enter our busiest time of the year in the summer,” said Brian Lee Whisenhunt, Rockwell Museum Executive Director. “I think personally I’ve already started to see visitors come to Corning and the region so we are excited that we will be able to welcome them all to the Rockwell Museum.”

But this may not be the green light to fully bounce back to 100%. When it comes to reopening, New York State will still be following the CDC’s guidelines of six feet apart, so that will impact how many people can be in an establishment at a time.

“We’re still absorbing what this means to the Corning Museum of Glass, however,” said Karol Wight, President & Executive Director CMoG. “Because even though capacity is lifted, there are still some restrictions in place that we have to follow and the biggest among them is the six feet social distancing requirement.”