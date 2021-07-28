Local music shop receives national recognition from National Association Of Music Merchants

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A local music shop, Marich Music in Steuben county is seeing some national recognition after it was named one of the top 100 stores under the national association of music merchants.

This mention serves as a major accomplishment and elevates the local music store’s products to receive international praise.

Market Street Guitars by Ben Borkowski of Marich Music

For Marich Music, it’s not only a win for them but a win for the Gaffer District and the community.

“We’re a pretty tight-knit community here on Market Street, so it’s an honor for all of us,” said Marich Music Owner Ben Borkowski

As a way of saying thank you to community members who celebrate them being listed by the national association of music merchants, Marich Music will be giving out 100 free tee-shirts to community members as they stop into the store.

The shop also repairs and rents out instruments. And if you’re looking to become a musician, you can take lessons as well.

Visit the Marich Music website to sign up for lessons.