ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A new business is coming to the Southern Tier. The new record store the Squatch Den is preparing to open to the public.

Music fans will have the opportunity to discover artists and purchase music on CDs and Vinyl records from a variety of artists.

The store is set to open on July 2nd on College Avenue. In addition to the music, the store also has apparel available for purchase on its website.