Local NAACP plans to host Dr. King Virtual Celebration

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Elmira-Corning branch of the NAACP has scheduled a Virtual, Dr. Martin Luther King community forum celebrating the life of an American Baptist minister, activist, and civil rights leader.

The forum will be Friday, January 15, 2021, from 6:00 – 7:30 pm.

The theme will be “We May Have All Come From Different Ships, But We Are In The Same Boat Now”.

Moderated by Olivia Khristan, along with speaker Reverand Milton W. French II, Pastor, Second Temple Baptist Church in Buffalo, N.Y., the youth-oriented forum will focus on Dr. King’s legacy and the relevancy in today’s climate.

The public is invited to zoom in on the virtual conference with the link at the appropriate time.

Zoom Conference Information:

Time: Jan 15, 2021 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Meeting ID: 895 5277 6933

Passcode: 005114

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,89552776933# US (New York)

+13126266799,,89552776933# US (Chicago)