2019 Crystal City Christmas events

(WETM) – The Gaffer District is getting ready to host its annual Crystal City Christmas this weekend!

The event in downtown Corning is meant to inspire the public to celebrate the holiday season and develop new traditions.

After Thanksgiving, to kick off the holiday shopping season, many big companies are doing Black Friday and the public forgets to show their attention to smaller businesses.

On November 30, smaller local shops in Corning are participating in Small Business Saturday. It’s a day to remind the community that they play a key role in local businesses.

Colleen Fabrizi, Director of the Gaffer District said the district is “known as a shopping destination.” Fabrizi continues on to explain it’s “because of the fact we are filled with independently-owned businesses and we also have national brands.”

After shopping in the Gaffer District during the day, at night on Market Street, there will be the Parade of Lights starting at 7:30 p.m.

For more information on Small Business Saturday and the Parade of Lights, you can click here.