Assistance for Veterans event one week away

Bath, NY (WETM)- Clothes, hair cuts, and flu shots are just some of the services and items provided at the annual “Stand Down” for Veterans event. This is an event held every year for a decade at the American Legion Post 442 in Horseheads by the Veterans Homeless Program.



In the past, roughly 150 veterans came to receive assistance with numerous health and human services including COPC screenings, food from Mobile Food Band and military surplus items such as sleeping bags and backpacks.



There will also be long term support information to help all of those who served our county who need help to get back on their feet, not just those who are homeless.



“Letting them know what food pantries are in their area so they know that they can go visit those food pantries, on a regular basis, knowing that there is a library in their backyard and what services are there for them to access, knowing that there is a legal aid in our area that they can access if they need assistance, there is so much available from our community providores just to let the veterans know these services so exist,” said Michelle Cinque-Guarglia Homeless Program Manager at the Bath VA.



Asking for help can be very difficult. Keeping that in mind the folks who run the program have this to say.



“The veterans say, ‘this is not something that I do, ask for help,’ and we say to them, ‘listen, you are asking for help for a short period of time, let us help you get back on your feet and then eventually you don’t need our services but let us help you and it makes them feel better to know that we are not there to judge, we are there to be supportive and just listen to their story’ and help them out and it always turns out wonderful,” Cinque-Guarglia said.

Cinque-Guarglia said that they will continue to accept community providers who are interested in tabling at the event to give her a call.

There are rides available for veterans who need assistance with transportation. The number to call to reserve a seat with DAV you must call (607)735-0583. Space is limited and they cannot guarantee a ride to everyone in need.



For more information on the event click this link.

